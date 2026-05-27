Officer To Be Responsible For Development Of Illegal Colonies | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Developers of illegal colonies together with the officers responsible for it will face the music.

The government will put up a bill to amend the Colonisers' Act in the upcoming monsoon session of the House.

A long time has passed since the Colonisers' Act was not amended. So, the government is preparing a new act by making amendments to it.

If any illegal colony comes up in rural areas, the Patwaris concerned will be held responsible. In the urban areas, ward in charges will be responsible for illegal colonies.

If any builder develops a plot of land for a colony without permission, their duty will be to stop it and bring it to the notice of the senior officers.

Despite getting information, if the senior officers do not act against the colonisers, the sub-divisional magistrates will be held responsible for it.

The government is including these officials under the Act for action against them.

The Colonisers' Act is applicable to the urban areas, and in the rural areas, the Panchayat Act is available to deal with illegal colonies.

Now, the same act will be applicable to the urban and rural areas. The government is also making provisions in the act so that those who build legal colonies should not face any problems.

Until now, those who are building colonies are required to take permission from 11 departments, but under the ease of doing business, the colonisers will be required to take permission from three departments.

There will be changes in the provision for punishment for those who usurp government land to build colonies and those who build colonies on their own land.

The government is planning to make a provision for punishment for those who build a colony on the government land, treating it as a crime.

The Urban Development Department has made a format of the Colonisers' Act, which will be presented before Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Afterwards, it will be presented before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Once these formalities are over, it will be put up before the cabinet for approval and then before the House.