Nutritional Food Supply Disrupted At 2,058 Anganwadis; Alternative Arrangement Made In MP's Chhatarpur | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nutritional food supply has been disrupted at several of the district’s 2,058 Anganwadi centres for the past few months, affecting children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The administration has now initiated an alternative arrangement to ensure continued supply.

Under the temporary system, mixed khichdi and wheat-based daliya are being supplied to Anganwadi centres through designated groups.

The arrangement is expected to continue for around three months while the regular supply system is restored.

The nutritional food was earlier supplied through the Mahila Aajivika Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha of the Sagar Division, but the system was disrupted.

Arun Pratap Singh, District Programme Officer and district in-charge of the Women and Child Development Department, said contracts have already been signed with some groups, while proposals have been invited for the remaining centres.

Singh further assured that food would be supplied to all Anganwadis once the contracting process is completed.

However, supply has not yet started at some centres. Meanwhile, the department said honorariums for Anganwadi workers and helpers up to June have been credited.

The process for July payments and increments is underway, after which the revised honorarium will be transferred to their accounts.