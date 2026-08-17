Bhopal BMC Issues 5,778 Notices, Begins 24-Hour Ultimatum Before Sealing Unauthorised Commercial Properties | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s crackdown on commercial activities operating from residential properties has entered its next phase, with the civic body preparing to issue final 24-hour notices before sealing action from Monday.

According to BMC, the Corporation issued 5,778 notices, including 921 on Sunday across the city’s six Assembly constituencies since the campaign began on August 9.

Officials said that the BMC would begin issuing final 24-hour notices on Monday to owners of properties that received notices during the first phase.

Owners will be required to stop unauthorised commercial use within 24 hours, failing which sealing action will follow.

Of the 921 notices issued on Sunday, 308 were in Govindpura, 252 in Narela, 165 in Madhya, 105 in Huzur, 50 in Dakshin-Paschim and 41 in North.

The survey was launched on August 9 following the Supreme Court’s August 5 order.

The BMC teams are inspecting more than 62,000 properties and asking owners to produce building permissions, land-use documents and other records. Action will be taken where commercial activity is found to violate regulations.

Deputy municipal commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said the 10-day notice period issued earlier would expire on Monday. Properties continuing unauthorised commercial activity will receive a 24-hour notice.