Nursing Graduate Duped On AIIMS Job Pretext, 1 Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman after completing her nursing studies was allegedly duped of Rs 50,000 by two acquaintances who promised her a government job at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal.

On her complaint, Bag Sewania police registered a case and arrested one of the accused on Wednesday.

According to reports, Priya Rathore (30), a resident of Sehore district, had completed her nursing education and was working at a private hospital. She was acquainted with two men from Sehore Mukul Tyagi and Amar Chhava.

A year ago, the accused allegedly told Priya that they had contacts in AIIMS Bhopal and could help her secure a job there. They demanded money in return for arranging the appointment.

Trusting them, Priya paid Rs 50,000. However, the accused began avoiding her and failed to provide any appointment letter even after a year. Priya then lodged a complaint at Bagsewania police station.

Police officials said Amar Chhava has been arrested in connection with the case while efforts are underway to trace and arrest Mukul Tyagi.