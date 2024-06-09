 Nursing College Scam: MP Youth Congress Protest Outside Minister Vishwas Sarang’s Residence In Bhopal; Cops Control With Water Cannons, Lathi Charge (WATCH)
As many as 50 Youth Congress activists have been arrested during the protest. Several activists sustained injuries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Nursing College Scam: MP Youth Congress Protest Outside Minister Vishwas Sarang’s Residence; Police Use Water Cannons, Lathi Charge (WATCH) | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress staged a protest in Bhopal demanding arrest for the accused of the Nursing College Scam on Sunday.

The activists demonstrated outside the residence of Minister Vishwas Sarang and were planning a gherao around his house. Bhopal police then intervened with baton charges and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

FP Photo

The demonstration commenced around 1 pm near Nanke Petrol Pump in New Market, consisting of around 500 activists from across the state, including Bhopal. The protest lasted for about two hours, during which more than 50 activists were arrested.

FP Photo

Protestors demand Sarang’s resignation

Youth Congress demanded the resignation of Minister Sarang, alleging government’s involvement in the nursing scam. The Pradesh President, Mithun Darshan Singh said that until all involved in the scam are arrested, the fight will continue.

FP Photo

Also, head of the Media Department Vivek Tripathi, accused Minister Sarang and other BJP leaders of involvement in the scam, asserting that the government is protecting the guilty.

FP Photo

Several activists injured

The police’s counterattack left several activists injured including the State Coordinator of the Medical Wing of NSUI Ravi Paramar. Till now as many as 50 Youth Congress activists have been arrested. They were taken to Khajuri Sadak Police Station by bus and later released.

