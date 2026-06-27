Number Of Sarus Cranes Increases In Balaghat | Representative image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Balaghat has recorded a slight increase in the population of sarus cranes during the Sarus Crane Census 2026, conducted jointly by the northern and southern forest divisions of Balaghat along with the District Archaeology and Cultural Council.

The six-day census covered 66 locations across the district, with 22 teams participating in the extensive survey.

According to the census report, 50 sarus cranes were counted in Balaghat, while 32 were recorded in the neighbouring Gondia district of Maharashtra.

Experts attributed the steady presence of the species to the Bainganga and Bagh rivers, which help maintain the ecological balance of the region and provide an uninterrupted natural corridor for the movement of the birds between the two districts.

The latest census shows a modest rise from last year's count of 48 sarus cranes in Balaghat.

However, despite the increase in population, officials noted that the number of sarus crane nests has remained unchanged for the past four years, indicating stable but limited breeding activity in the region.