Number of Covid-19 cases steadily coming down in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The number of Covid-19 cases is steadily coming down in Madhya Pradesh. The state has maintained consistency in reporting low corona-positive cases. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,181 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 229,130 with the toll touching 3,453 with 11 new deaths reported. A total of 11,876 are active cases, while 213,801 are total cured cases, with 1,450 cases cured in a single day.

The corona-positive rate is 3.9 per cent, while 29,880 samples were sent for testing in the state and 106 samples were rejected. A 5 per cent corona-positive rate is considered the danger threshold. But, for past one week, this rate has been below 4 per cent.

Even after a downward trend of corona cases, Indore reported 431 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 50,763 with the toll touching 829, while Bhopal reported 214 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 36,903 with the toll now at 551. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 33 and 42 corona-positive cases, respectively.

Similarly, there are few districts which reported a slight increase in the number of corona cases. Ratlam reported 30 corona-positive cases, while Ujjain reported 27 and Khargone reported 25. Rewa reported 22 corona-positive cases and Jhabua reported 21.

Satna and Sagar reported 19 corona-positive cases each and Dhar reported 18 positive cases. Barwani reported 17 positive cases. Balaghat, Vididha and Dewas reported 14 each. Rajgarh reported 15, Dindori and Narsingpur reported no corona positive cases. Twenty-three districts have reported more than 10 corona cases.