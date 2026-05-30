NSUI Protest Over NEET Paper Leak, Digvijaya Among 200 Detained | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a massive protest in the city on Saturday against the alleged paper leak and irregularities in the NEET.

The situation turned tense when protesters attempted to cross the barricades.

About 200 protesters including former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, national NSUI president Vinod Jakhar and state president Ashutosh Chouksey, were detained by police. They were taken away in buses and shifted to Ratibad police station.

Police used water cannons five times to disperse the crowd and prevent them from advancing. Despite the action, demonstrators continued raising slogans against the Centre and demanded a fair investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Hundreds of NSUI workers and Congress leaders marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence but were stopped by police barricades at Red Cross Square. During the protest, NSUI worker Ravi Parmar was injured after being hit by the high-pressure water cannon.

Addressing the gathering, Digvijaya Singh demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he should take moral responsibility for the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities.

Patwari alleged that repeated incidents of paper leaks have raised serious concerns about the credibility of the country’s examination system. He demanded an impartial probe into the matter and strict action against those responsible.