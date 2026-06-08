NSUI Demands Action Against Careless Officers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A technical glitch in the main server of the data centre led to the cancellation of the examination for Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Guard and Assistant Jail Superintendent scheduled on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

The recruitment examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) for these posts was postponed without prior notice on Sunday.

The decision was taken to avoid the use of an unsecured server, both at present and in future.

Officials claimed that they had the option of using a less secure or unsecured server for the examination, but after deliberations on the issue, it was decided to cancel the examination rather than use the unsecured platform.

The lesson was drawn from recent NTA examinations, in which several complications had occurred. Similarly, in the CBSE answer-sheet issue, hackers had allegedly tried to disrupt the website.

NSUI Demands

NSUI activists staged a demonstration in front of the MPESB office and demanded that the state government fully reimburse candidates for travel, food and other necessary expenses, ensuring they do not suffer financial loss.

Working on technical issues

ESB Director Ajay Katesaria told Free Press, While working on the technical issue of the server, we bought time two or three times to solve the problem, but it did not work.

Finally, we decided to postpone the examination rather than use the unsecured server. The examination has been rescheduled for June 20 and it will start at 10 am and end at 12 noon, he said.