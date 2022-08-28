Now, Garethia dam develops cracks; soil used to fill cracks, says SDM

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Dhar district’s Karam Dam leaked, raising eyebrows over quality of its construction, Garethia dam built in Dungaria village of Berasia block in Bhopal district, has developed cracks.

People fear their villages may be flooded. Cracks developed due to soil erosion as was the condition of Karam dam before its wall collapsed. Bhopal district administration with engineers have swung into action and filled the cracks with black cotton soil.

Sarpanch of Dungaria village panchayat Gangaram Prajapati said he informed water resources department engineers about it but when the latter did not take it seriously, he complained to SDO of the department.

As a result, department’s senior officials reached the spot immediately and found cracks in Garethia reservoir, which was about 15 to 20 feet deep.

Though villagers filled it with soil, they said that the crack was so big and deep that a major accident could happen anytime. Berasia SDM Aditya Jain said, “Now, it is safe. As soon as I got the information, I reached the spot with top officers of the irrigation department. After some time, sub engineer JK Sharma also reached there. 10 to 12 trolleys of soil were used to fill the cracks”.

SDM Jain said, “Entire administration has swung into action and has taken steps to fill the cracks.”

