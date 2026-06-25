Now, Employees Nearing Retirement Can Calculate Benefits As MP Government Sets Leave Encashment Rules |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, the government staff nearing retirement will be able to estimate their benefits as Madhya Pradesh government issues a clear guideline on how employees’ earned leave encashment will be calculated.

The Finance Department has directed all departments to follow a uniform method for calculating leave encashment. This applies both at the time of retirement and in case of an employee’s death during service.

Earned leave is accumulated in an employee’s account during their service period. At the time of retirement, the government pays money in exchange for the unused leave balance. This process is known as leave encashment.

Under the rules, employees can receive payment for a maximum of 300 days of earned leave. If an employee has already used leave encashment earlier, those days will be deducted from the 300-day limit.

The government said the new clarification will help employees estimate their retirement benefits more easily. It will also reduce calculation errors and disputes between departments.

Officials added that the order will ensure a uniform system across all departments, making the process more transparent and consistent.

What are the guidelines?

According to the guidelines, the calculation of leave encashment depends on key factors such as the employee’s remaining earned leave, salary structure including basic pay and Dearness Allowance (DA), and applicable retirement rules.

The government has also reiterated that a maximum of 300 days of earned leave can be encashed. If an employee has already availed leave encashment earlier, those days will be deducted from the total limit.

Key factors in calculation:

Remaining earned leave days

Basic salary + Dearness Allowance (DA)

Retirement rules and past encashments

Maximum limit:

Employees can encash up to 300 days of earned leave

Any earlier encashment is deducted from this limit

How salary is considered:

Calculation uses basic pay + DA combined

This total is used to estimate payout

Earned leave: 280 days

Already encashed: 20 days

Eligible leave = 280 − 20 = 260 days

Salary: ₹90,000 + ₹45,000 DA = ₹1,35,000

Daily wage = 1,35,000 ÷ 30 = ₹4,500

Leave encashment = 260 × 4,500 = ₹11,70,000 (₹11.70 lakh)

Total benefit: ₹11.70 lakh

Case 2:

Earned leave: 300 days

Previous encashment: Nil

Salary: ₹62,000 + ₹28,000 DA = ₹90,000

Daily wage = 90,000 ÷ 30 = ₹3,000

Leave encashment = 300 × 3,000 = ₹9,00,000 (₹9 lakh)

Total benefit: ₹9.00 lakh

Why this clarification matters:

It helps employees estimate retirement money in advance.

It reduces calculation disputes across departments.

Also it ensures a uniform system statewide.