Now, Employees Nearing Retirement Can Calculate Benefits As MP Government Sets Leave Encashment Rules

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, the government staff nearing retirement will be able to estimate their benefits as Madhya Pradesh government issues a clear guideline on how employees’ earned leave encashment will be calculated.
The Finance Department has directed all departments to follow a uniform method for calculating leave encashment. This applies both at the time of retirement and in case of an employee’s death during service.
Earned leave is accumulated in an employee’s account during their service period. At the time of retirement, the government pays money in exchange for the unused leave balance. This process is known as leave encashment.
Under the rules, employees can receive payment for a maximum of 300 days of earned leave. If an employee has already used leave encashment earlier, those days will be deducted from the 300-day limit.
The government said the new clarification will help employees estimate their retirement benefits more easily. It will also reduce calculation errors and disputes between departments.
Officials added that the order will ensure a uniform system across all departments, making the process more transparent and consistent.
What are the guidelines?
According to the guidelines, the calculation of leave encashment depends on key factors such as the employee’s remaining earned leave, salary structure including basic pay and Dearness Allowance (DA), and applicable retirement rules.
The government has also reiterated that a maximum of 300 days of earned leave can be encashed. If an employee has already availed leave encashment earlier, those days will be deducted from the total limit.
Key factors in calculation:
Remaining earned leave days
Basic salary + Dearness Allowance (DA)
Retirement rules and past encashments
Maximum limit:
Employees can encash up to 300 days of earned leave
Any earlier encashment is deducted from this limit
How salary is considered:
Calculation uses basic pay + DA combined
This total is used to estimate payout
Earned leave: 280 days
Already encashed: 20 days
Eligible leave = 280 − 20 = 260 days
Salary: ₹90,000 + ₹45,000 DA = ₹1,35,000
Daily wage = 1,35,000 ÷ 30 = ₹4,500
Leave encashment = 260 × 4,500 = ₹11,70,000 (₹11.70 lakh)
Total benefit: ₹11.70 lakh
Case 2:
Earned leave: 300 days
Previous encashment: Nil
Salary: ₹62,000 + ₹28,000 DA = ₹90,000
Daily wage = 90,000 ÷ 30 = ₹3,000
Leave encashment = 300 × 3,000 = ₹9,00,000 (₹9 lakh)
Total benefit: ₹9.00 lakh
Why this clarification matters:
It helps employees estimate retirement money in advance.
It reduces calculation disputes across departments.
Also it ensures a uniform system statewide.