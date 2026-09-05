Notorious Tiger Poacher Sheru Pardi, Wife Arrested In MP’s Shahdol After 18-Month Hunt | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) has arrested poacher Sheru Pardi from Beohari in Shahdol district. He was absconding for the last one and a half years and was wanted in a case related to poaching of tigers and smuggling their body parts to other states.

He was held along with his wife Binori Bai. Both of them were arrested when they were on way to hunt wild animals.

They were arrested on September 4 and were presented before court, which sent them to five-day remand. Cases have been registered against Sheru in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As far as interstate tiger killing case is concerned, eight persons have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Meghalaya so far.

As for the case related to tiger poaching and smuggling their body parts, the poachers from Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Sonipat (Haryana), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Katni (Madhya Pradesh) have formed a gang to execute their nefarious activities.

They killed tigers in large numbers in Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and few other states in 2024-25. Later, they sold body parts of tigers to smugglers of Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram who did illegal trade with a kingpin in Myanmar.

The investigative agency suspects that body parts of tigers may have been sent to China and other countries on demand. Sheru Pardi is brother of hardcore poacher Ajit Pardi.

Sheru used to live a gypsy lifestyle and hence it was difficult to trace him. He would destroy the SIM card to avoid being tracked. When he felt the need to talk to anyone, he used to take mobile phone of other people.

Sheru and his wife used to live in tents and used to shift their locations. They don't have permanent house, said sources in STSF.