Notice to doctors in Sagar: Medical teachers, junior doctors call off strike on minister's assurance

Medical teachers and junior doctors, called off their scheduled Thursday strike after the minister for medical education agreed to their demands.

Junior doctors and teachers at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) had threatened to strike work from Thursday to protest issuance of notice to doctors of Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar for cancellation of registration and medical licences. The Central Medical Teachers Association and Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) had extended their support to the strike.

Following talks with minister Vishwas Sarang and his assurance, the doctors decided to call off their strike. The medicos’ strike would have paralysed the health services in government-run hospitals attached to medical colleges and adversely impacted the covid and other patients being undergoing treatment in these facilities.

Vice president JUDA Dr Saurabh Mishra said, “JUDA delegation called on medical education minister Vishwas Sarang who assured to look resolve the issue cropped up in Bundelkhand medical college(BMC) of Sagar.” The minister also spoke to medical teachers and assured them to look into their demands, and following which they too called off their strike, said Mishra.

Two doctors of Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC), Sagar, Dr Pallavi Mishra and Dr Gaurav Tiwari, were served notices over death of Mohammed Ayub Khan. MP chapter of Medical Council of India (MCI) and district administration of Sagar jointly took the decision after local district administration constituted and issued notices.