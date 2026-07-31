Noted Devotional Singer Gautam Dabir’s Concert Captivates Audience At Ravindra Bhavan In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, the Bhopal chapter Art of Living organised a grand Guru Purnima Mahotsav at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

Filled with reverence, devotion, and enthusiasm, a large number of practitioners, devotees, and city residents gathered to express their gratitude and devotion to spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The event began with traditional Guru Puja (reverential worship) and a soulful dance performance dedicated to Guru Vandana (invocation to the teacher).

Following this, renowned devotional singer Gautam Dabir from Vadodara captivated the audience with melodious bhajans. His soulful renditions dedicated to the Guru, Lord Shiva, and the Divine Mother filled the auditorium with a deep sense of spiritual tranquility as chants of "Jai Gurudev" echoed through the hall.

Transitioning into a joyful cultural segment, Gautam Dabir presented popular tunes, film songs, and traditional Garba rhythms. The audience joined in, dancing, singing along, and applauding the artists throughout the evening.

Guru Purnima is a revered festival in Indian culture representing devotion, surrender, and gratitude. Beyond honoring the spiritual teacher, it inspires individuals to embrace positivity, selfless service, humanity, and spiritual values in daily life.

The Bhopal chapter of the Art of Living expressed its heartfelt gratitude to all devotees, volunteers, guests, and supporters for making the celebration a success.