Not Every Writer Is Progressive, Says Renowned Poet-Artist Kumar Ambuj At Bhopal's PWA Event |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noted poet-artiste Kumar Ambuj has said a writer comes from society itself and faces the same challenges that society faces.

“Not every writer is progressive because being equipped with scientific consciousness is the first condition of being progressive,” he said, adding, “a progressive writer anticipates the crises that society will face ahead of time, warns society, and shows direction.”

Ambuj was speaking at an event organised by the Progressive Writers’ Association (PWA), Bhopal, to mark its 90th Foundation Day at Gandhi Bhavan in the city. PWA Bhopal secretary and poet Sandeep Kumar read out the speech of renowned litterateur Premchand, The Purpose of Literature. Kumar said that Premchand did not consider literature merely a source of entertainment but as a means to guide society and awaken human consciousness.

Presiding over, Ambuj said that since the time Premchand delivered this statement, the world changed greatly and as writers it was our responsibility to observe it in the light of new challenges while keeping his statement as a foundation.