‘Not Even ₹ 1 Worth of Development in Chandla’: Elderly BJP Supporter Questions Minister Dilip Ahirwar In Chhatarpur; Video Viral |

Chhatarpur Viral Video: An elderly BJP supporter openly questioned Madhya Pradesh Minister Dilip Ahirwar over the lack of development in Chandla during a recent interaction in Chhatarpur district. A video of the exchange has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the pending civic works and demands of local residents.

BJP Supporter In Viral Video Inquires About Police chowki In Chandla

During the interaction, the elderly man told the minister that several development works promised for Chandla had not been completed. He specifically raised the demand for a police outpost, saying that residents needed it for their safety.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Chandla Nagar Palika, claiming that no meaningful development had taken place in the town.

“Not even work worth ₹ 1 has been done here. There has been no development,” he told the minister. He added that several important social and civic issues were being overlooked and urged the minister to pay attention to them.

#WATCH | ‘1 Rupay Ka Vikas Nahi Hua Chandla Mein…’: Disappointed Elderly BJP Supporter To Minister Dilip Ahirwar In Chhatarpur #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/QwMT7MSpoJ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 10, 2026

Minister Defends Chandla Development, Lists Ongoing Projects

Responding to the complaints, Ahirwar said the Nagar Palika was an independent body and the government could not directly interfere in its functioning. He also mentioned ongoing works, including the construction of a park and two to three other projects in Chandla.

However, the elderly BJP supporter urged the minister not to be influenced by the people surrounding him and to take decisions independently. He stressed that Chandla was an important town and needed attention, particularly regarding the police outpost.

The man also said he had earlier raised the police outpost demand with BJP leader VD Sharma, who had assured him that the work would be completed within seven days. He added that he was an old BJP worker and knew several party leaders but had never raised the Chandla development issues with them earlier.

He said the in-charge minister had advised him to approach the minister responsible for the area.

After hearing his concerns, Ahirwar assured him that he would take the matter seriously and look into the pending demands.