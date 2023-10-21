 Nominations For MP Polls Begin As Minister Bhupendra Singh Files Papers In Khurai
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNominations For MP Polls Begin As Minister Bhupendra Singh Files Papers In Khurai

Nominations For MP Polls Begin As Minister Bhupendra Singh Files Papers In Khurai

The officials said that the nominations can be filed from October 21 to October 30, while the scrutiny will be held on October 31.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the nominations-- for the Madhya Pradesh elections due next month, began on Saturday, BJP candidate from Khurai assembly seat of Sagar district, Minister Bhupendra Singh filed his papers before the returning officer on Saturday. He was flanked by four supporters when he submitted the nomination papers. Congress has fielded Raksha Singh Thakur against Singh. He is most probably the first candidate to file the nomination papers in the state.

Read Also
MP Polls Turn Into Family Battle As BJP MLA Shailendra Jain To Fight Younger Bro's Wife From Sagar
article-image

The officials said that the nominations can be filed from October 21 to October 30, while the scrutiny will be held on October 31.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 2.

The 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls on Novemeber 17 and the counting would be done on December 3.

Over 5.60 crore voters are set to cast their votes this time. Of these, over 2.88 crore are male, 2.72 are female while nearly 1300 belong to third gender.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: "BJP Fighting Battle For Survival, Not Assembly Elections In MP," Says Ex-CM Kamal...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Dog Murder: Sultan's Last Adorable Hug To His Owner At Training Centre; Heart-Melting Video...

Bhopal Dog Murder: Sultan's Last Adorable Hug To His Owner At Training Centre; Heart-Melting Video...

Nominations For MP Polls Begin As Minister Bhupendra Singh Files Papers In Khurai

Nominations For MP Polls Begin As Minister Bhupendra Singh Files Papers In Khurai

Rahul Gandhi Biggest Advocate Of Caste Census", Congress MP on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Miracle' Remarks

Rahul Gandhi Biggest Advocate Of Caste Census

MP Election 2023: A Miracle That Congress Now Wants Caste Census, Says Vexed Akhilesh Yadav

MP Election 2023: A Miracle That Congress Now Wants Caste Census, Says Vexed Akhilesh Yadav

Bhopal: City Traders Want End To Parking & Encroachment Woes

Bhopal: City Traders Want End To Parking & Encroachment Woes