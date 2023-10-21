Nominations For MP Polls Begin As Minister Bhupendra Singh Files Papers In Khurai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the nominations-- for the Madhya Pradesh elections due next month, began on Saturday, BJP candidate from Khurai assembly seat of Sagar district, Minister Bhupendra Singh filed his papers before the returning officer on Saturday. He was flanked by four supporters when he submitted the nomination papers. Congress has fielded Raksha Singh Thakur against Singh. He is most probably the first candidate to file the nomination papers in the state.

The officials said that the nominations can be filed from October 21 to October 30, while the scrutiny will be held on October 31.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 2.

The 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls on Novemeber 17 and the counting would be done on December 3.

Over 5.60 crore voters are set to cast their votes this time. Of these, over 2.88 crore are male, 2.72 are female while nearly 1300 belong to third gender.