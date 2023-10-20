MP: Sagar Constituency To Witness Kin Contest

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has fielded four women candidates from eight constituencies in Sagar district. Nevertheless, the voters are going to see a keen contest between two relatives. The sitting BJP legislator from Sagar main constituency Shailendra Jain is facing his younger brother’s wife and Congress candidate, Nidhi Jain.

Therefore, the contest in this seat has become interesting. The Congress has pitted Neeraj Sharma against BJP candidate and minister Govind Singh Rajput. From Deori constituency, present Congress legislator Harsh Yadav is facing BrajbihariPateria who recently defected from the Congress to the BJP.

In Rahli constituency, minister Gopal Bhargava is facing Congress’s Jyoti Patel. Congress candidate Raksha Patel has been pitted against minister Bhupendra Singh in Khurai constituency. Congress has given a ticket to former minister Surendra Choudhary from Nayrawali constituency against BJP’s Pradeep Laria. Choudhary has lost three elections in a row. The Congress has given its present legislator Tarwar Singh Lodhi from Banda constituency.

The BJP, keeping in mind the caste equations, has given ticket to Virendra Singh Lodhi. The contest is going to be interesting. The BJP has not yet declared the name of any candidate from Bina, but it is expected that its present legislator Mahesh Rai may get a ticket from this seat. The Congress has given a ticket to Nirmala Sapre who has been working for the party for the past five years.

