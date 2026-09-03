No Teacher, No Classes: Tribal Children Hit As School Stays Shut In MP’s Narmadapuram | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A government school in Bet village under Barasel Gram Panchayat has remained closed for several days.

According to villagers, the guest teacher takes classes only once or twice a month.

They said they had complained to the officials concerned several about the school remaining closed, but their appeals fell on deaf ears.

Although newspapers published reports about the school, the administration did not act.

According to villagers, school is the primary means for tribal children.

They demanded the education department conduct an inquiry and act against the teachers for not taking classes.

Block resource coordinator Sangeeta Yadav said she had received information about the issue and that an investigation would take place on Thursday.

The inquiry team finds the teacher guilty, the department will act against him, she said.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Seoni Malwa Vijay Rai said he had also received information about it.

He said he would speak to the education department officials and have the issue probed.

Rai further said he would act against the teacher if found guilty after the inquiry.