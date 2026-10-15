No Road To School Since 1956! 456 Students Protest Despite ₹10 Lakh Sanction In MP's Rewa | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Patai village of Gangeo block in Rewa district staged a protest over the lack of an approach road to their school, despite funds sanctioned for its construction.

The school, which has been operating since 1956, has 456 students from Class 1 to 12, including 222 boys and 234 girls.

The school is around 250 metres from the main road, but the absence of an approach road makes commuting difficult for students as well as school staff.

In August, Rs 10.04 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of a 300-metre cement concrete road.

However, construction has not started yet, prompting resentment among students and villagers. Earlier, a one-week ultimatum was given to construct the road, but it was ignored.

Rewa district collector Narendra Suryavanshi said the administration and government were sensitive to the problems faced by children.

He said officials were interacting with the students and listening to their concerns, adding that the issue would be resolved soon.