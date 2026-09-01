No Road In MP’s Sironj Village, Patients Carried On Cots As Ambulances Fail To Reach | FP photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Harsampur village have demanded the government build a metalled road, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

The absence of a metalled road forces them to wade through a muddy road during the rainy season.

According to villagers, Janani Express, meant to take pregnant women to hospital for delivery of child, cannot enter the village due to lack of a concrete road.

In an emergency situation, the villagers carry patients on cots. According to villagers, they have written to local legislator and administrative officers for constructing a road in the village, but their applications unanswered.

During the rainy season, school children face a major problem in wading through the muddy road which also poses danger to their lives.

According to villagers, the wheels of tractor-trolleys also get stuck in mud, so driving on this road is risky. One has to cover one km muddy road on foot, villagers said.

If the government does not build a road, villagers will boycott the elections, they said.

According to chief executive officer of the Janpad Panchayat Ashish Agarwal, the administration will lay red gravel soil on the road to make it usable.

A team will survey the village and the office will send a proposal to the government for building a metalled road there, Agarwal said.