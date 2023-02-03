No respite in cold wave in Madhya Pradesh

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNo respite in cold wave in Madhya Pradesh

Pachmarhi recorded 2.2 degree Celsius night temperature while Umaria recorded 4.6 degree Celsius night temperature

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite nominal rise in night temperature, there was no respite from the cold wave in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Pachmarhi recorded 2.2 degree Celsius night temperature while Umaria recorded 4.6 degree Celsius night temperature and Malajhkhand recorded 5.4 degree Celsius.

Chhindwara recorded 5.7 degree Celsius while Raisen recorded 6.2 degree Celsius and Rewa recorded 6.4 degree Celsius. Nowgong recorded 7.1 degree Celsius and Jabalpur recorded 7.6 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, the Western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir leading to cold waves in the central part of the country due to northerly wind pattern.

The depression over South Sri Lanka has moved in Southwestwards and weekend into a well-marked low-pressure area and over the common and adjoining Gulf of Mannar and West Coast of Sri Lanka. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels. It is expected to move in Southwestwards and may weaken into a low-pressure area by Friday evening.

