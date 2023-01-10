No respite from cold wave in MP: Nowgong shivers at 1.5 deg/Cel; Bhopal records 7.1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Biting cold continued in Bhopal on Monday. However, there was one degree Celsius rise in temperature but chilly winds infused biting cold in the state capital.

There was no respite from cold wave in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. It continued to sweep the state and fog with frost worsened biting cold conditions in the state. Nowgong shivered with 1.5 degrees Celsius while Umaria recorded 2.5 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature 25.1 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees. Indore recorded a maximum temperature 25.3 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum of 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Orange alert has been issued for dense fog in Gwalior and Datia while moderate to dense fog is likely at Chambal division and districts like Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari. Frost is likely at Datia, Bhind, Morena, Umaria and Chhatarpur. Yellow alert has been issued for the cold wave which is likely at Satna, Rewa, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Gwalior and Datia.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Prakash Singh said, ‘Moderate to dense fog was observed on Monday morning in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts along with light to moderate fog observed in Sheopur, Shivpuri, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Datia, Neemuch and Rewa districts. Minimum visibility of 50 metre to 200 metre was reported in Gwalior and 500 metre to 1000 metre in Khajuraho.’

Cities Temp (deg/Cel)

Nowgong 1.5

Umaria 2.5

Rewa 3.6

Pachmarhi 4.0

Datia 4.0

Malajhkhand 4.0

Raisen 4.5

Gwalior 4.5

Jabalpur 4.8

Khajuraho 4.8

Mandla 5.4

Rajgarh 5.6

Chhindwara 5.9

Satna 5.9

Damoh 6.0

Guna 6.2