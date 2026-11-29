No Relief For MP Minister Vijay Shah In Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Remarks Case, Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Plea To Quash FIR | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday deferred the hearing on a petition filed by minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, who made controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Shah has challenged a Madhya Pradesh High Court order and sought quashing of the FIR registered against him. With the hearing deferred, the minister did not get any relief.

During the hearing, the apex court was informed that the Governor had declined to grant sanction for Shah’s prosecution.

The court observed that the person affected by the remarks could challenge the decision, leaving open the possibility of a legal challenge against the Governor’s decision.

Following Shah’s controversial remarks about Qureshi, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered the registration of an FIR against him. Shah subsequently moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

On May 19, 2025, the Supreme Court constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. After completing its investigation, the SIT submitted its report to the state government, seeking sanction for the minister’s prosecution.

However, the state government recommended that the Governor deny sanction for prosecution. The Governor accepted the cabinet’s recommendation, effectively halting the process of prosecuting the minister.

Advocates representing Shah confirmed that the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing in the matter.

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