No Problem With Expansion Of BJP Family: CM

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called Congressmen, who are joining BJP, as sugar which mixes up in milk. “We (BJP) have no problem with expansion of the BJP family as newcomers are just like sugar in milk,” the CM added. Yadav was addressing a public rally at Bhavani Chowk, Peer Gate, before BJP candidate Alok Sharma left for filing nominations from the Bhopal Parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former mayor Sunil Sood, corporator Priyanka Mishra, former District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kailash Mishra and others joined the BJP. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The Congress is declining fast due to its faulty policies. This is the reason leaders like Suresh Pachouri, who worked under two PMs, left the Congress and joined the BJP.” “We (BJP men) never changed constituencies. Five times, I won from Vidisha Parliamentary constituency, now it is the sixth time. Congress leaders like Sonia, Rahul and others are changing constituencies”, the former CM added.

Int’l airport to be developed at Sehore: Alok Sharma

BJP candidate from Bhopal Parliamentary constituency Alok Sharma said, “Bhopal is now known as metro city and smart city etc and the credit goes to the BJP, which worked for all round development of Bhopal. We want to develop it as a twin-city with Sehore. There should be International airport at Sehore. Similarly, over 4,000 acres of sugar belt (land) in Berasia will be developed.”

Alok Sharma has properties worth Rs 6 cr

BJP candidate Alok Sharma has Rs 50,000 in-hand cash, while his wife Shradha Sharma has Rs 90,000 in cash. He has cash and policies worth Rs 1.1 crore, while his wife has Rs 1.19 crore, including cash deposit and policies. He owns properties worth Rs 5 crore, while his wife has properties worth Rs 1.15 crore.

Sharma has a house worth Rs 68 lakh on bank loan. Half of the loan is Rs 33.9 lakh in his credit, while Rs 33.9 lakh is in credit of his wife. Rs 12 lakh is an education loan for his son Arpit Sharma. Gold and jewellery worth Rs 9.90 lakh in his credit, while jewellery worth Rs 47 lakh in credit of his wife.