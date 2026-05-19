‘No Money Can Replace Our Daughter’ Twisha Sharma’s Mother Denies Mother-In-Law’s Claims In Emotional VIDEO Statement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mother of Twisha Sharma has strongly reacted to the recent claims made by her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, in the ongoing investigation into Twisha's death.

In a video statement, Twisha’s mother denied all allegations made by Giribala Singh regarding financial pressure and family behaviour. She said there was never any shortage of money in their house and claimed that neither did they take money from Twisha nor did Twisha ever financially support the family.

“We never had any financial problem. We never took money from our daughter, and she also never gave us money,” Twisha’s mother said in the video.

Watch the video below :

हमारे पास कभी पैसों की कमी नहीं थी। हमने बेटी से न कभी पैसे लिए, न मेरी बेटी ने हमें दिए।



हमने उससे कहा था कि वो करियर बनाने पर ध्यान दे।



मेरी बेटी की सास गिरिबाला सिंह चाहें तो हमसे सारे पैसे ले लें, लेकिन मेरी बेटी वापस करें, जैसी हमने उन्हें दी थी।



- टिव्शा शर्मा की मां pic.twitter.com/SKLMsHpi8a — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) May 19, 2026

Rejecting the allegation that the family pushed Twisha into the glamour world for earnings, she said they had always encouraged their daughter to focus on her career and personal growth.

“We always told her to build her career and move ahead in life,” she added.

Twisha’s mother also became emotional and said that no amount of money could replace her daughter.

“If Giribala Singh wants, she can take all our money, but return our daughter the way we gave her to them,” she said.

The reaction comes after Giribala Singh recently alleged that Twisha was dealing with mental health issues, undergoing psychiatric counselling and that her parents had distanced themselves from her after marriage. She had also claimed that Twisha’s parents earned through her glamour career.

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law said in a press conference that



- Twisha wanted to abort the child after she became pregnant.

- Her father gave her medicines to lose weight and maintain a good figure so she could enter the glamour world of acting.

- She was addicted to drugs, we… pic.twitter.com/BWABrfdf8G — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) May 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma has continued to accuse the in-laws of dowry harassment and mental pressure. Police are currently investigating the case as a suspected dowry death after Twisha was found hanging at her husband’s house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.