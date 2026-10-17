No land Yet But Bhopal Municipal Corporation Approves Economically Weaker Section 712 Houses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved two new housing projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), proposing 712 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) houses in Kasturba Nagar and Nayapura even as the land allotment process remains pending.

The projects will cater to non-slum EWS beneficiaries. According to officials, preparations for registration are underway so that the process can move forward once the necessary approvals are obtained. Surprisingly, despite pending land allotment, the Municipal-in-Council (MiC) also approved the projects, and registration preparations are now underway. Following this, BMC will invite new applications for the houses from October 22 to November 6, before the land is formally handed over by the nazul department.

712 EWS houses planned at two locations

Under the approved plan, 256 EWS houses will be constructed in Nayapura along Karond Bypass Road while 456 units are proposed in Kasturba Nagar near Chetak Bridge. The BMC has submitted the land allotment file to nazul department. After the land is allotted, the corporation will seek environmental clearances and approval from Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). The sale process will proceed after the required approvals. The corporation has previously developed housing projects under the scheme in areas including 12 Number, Bagh Mugalia, Bhauri, Raslakhedi, Hinotiya Alam, Ganga Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Kokta, Bhanpur, Neelbad, Kalkheda and Malikhedi but all of those projects received new applications only after clearance of the land allotment process.

Rajendra Nagar project awaits T&CP dept clearance

A separate housing project in Rajendra Nagar has encountered regulatory hurdles. The project proposes 768 housing units including 448 EWS and 320 Low-Income Group (LIG) houses at an estimated cost of Rs 119.85 crore. M/s SRS Infra Project Pvt Ltd was awarded the tender after submitting the lowest bid. However, the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) department has declined to grant the required approval twice, according to BMC officials. The objection concerns a drain shown in the project's layout. Officials expect the issue to be resolved, although the project remains stalled pending clearance.

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Land allotment for Kasturba Nagar project is still pending. Rajendra Nagar proposal had faced two rejections from the T&CP department. Lnd allotment is not mandatory for inviting prospective homebuyers to apply for the new housing units.

Tanmay V Sharma, additional municipal commissioner