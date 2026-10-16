Highway Heist In Bhopal! Thieves Steal 11 LED TVs From Moving Truck In Just 25 Minutes, Police Examine CCTV | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves allegedly stole 11 LED televisions from a moving truck within 25 minutes in Khajuri Sadak area of Bhopal. Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects and are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved. The value of the stolen televisions is yet to be ascertained, said police on Friday.

According to police, businessman Gopendra Malpani, who owns a warehouse on Vidisha Road, had loaded a consignment of LED TVs onto an Eicher truck two days ago for transportation to Khandwa.

The vehicle was being driven by Jayram Gujar, accompanied by a cleaner named Bunty.

When the truck crossed the Phanda toll plaza, a motorcyclist alerted the driver that the vehicle's tarpaulin cover had been cut.

The driver stopped and inspected the cargo, discovering that 11 televisions were missing. Malpani reached the spot after being informed about the theft and lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage along the route. The truck was seen with its tarpaulin intact near Mubarakpur, but the theft had been discovered by the time it reached the Phanda toll plaza, approximately 25 minutes later.

Police station incharin-chargedra Solanki said officials suspect that the suspects may have conducted reconnaissance before executing the theft.

Investigators are examining the footage and other available clues to identify the suspects and recover the stolen televisions, said TI.