No Hospital De-Empaneled Under Ayushman Bharat In MP; Notices To 125, Hospitals, NABH Accreditation Deadline Extended Till April End | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): No hospitals have been de-empaneled in Madhya Pradesh under the Ayushman Bharat Niramayam Yojana. Notices have been served to 125 hospitals in the state to fulfill formalities for National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) certification.

The hospitals had until March 31 to complete the process, but due to technical glitches on the portal, they could not fulfill the requirement. The deadline has now been extended until the end of April, according to officials of the health scheme.

However, 75 of the 125 hospitals facing notices never utilised the Ayushman Card Yojana. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is a government-funded health scheme providing Rs 5 lakh cashless coverage per family annually for secondary and tertiary care in empaneled public and private hospitals.

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Ayushman Bharat Niramayam CEO Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat told Free Press: Even though March 31 was the last date for hospitals to fulfill formalities for NABH accreditation, 125 hospitals could not make it due to technical glitches.

They have been given notices and more time. The deadline is now the end of April. However, 75 of them never took advantage of the Ayushman Card Yojana, so our notices hardly matter for them. They will be de-empaneled on April 15. Remaining hospitals will have until the end of April for NABH accreditation.