Bhopal News: Six Private Hospitals Face Closure From April 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Medical and Health Officer’s office, Bhopal, has issued notices to six private hospitals for not applying for hospital licence renewal.

These hospitals failed to submit applications for registration and licence renewal within the stipulated timeframe. They will no longer be able to operate after March 31, 2026.

Notices have been issued to Zahara Hospital at Lalghati Square, Sardar Patel Hospital at Motia Talab Road, Rai Hospital and Research Center near Capital Petrol Pump, Health Care Hospital at BDA Colony, Godarmau Gandhinagar, Bhagwati Gautam Hospital at Danish Kunj, Kolar Road, and Sachin Mamta Hospital at Sonagiri Piplani Petrol Pump.

According to Section 3 of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Homes and Clinics (Registration and Licensing) Act, 1973, and the Rules of 1997 (as amended in 2021), private healthcare institutions cannot operate without registration.

Hospitals must obtain registration and a licence from the CMHO office to function. Licences are issued from April 1 for three years.

This year, private hospitals and clinics were given about two and a half months to apply via the NHS portal, but these six hospitals in Bhopal did not apply within the deadline.

Dr. Manish Sharma, CMHO Bhopal, said that notices have been issued under provisions of the Nursing Home Act, and legal action will follow if hospitals continue operations after March 31.