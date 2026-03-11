Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Books Two Builders For Fraud Against Government | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered two separate FIRs against two builders for giving financial loss and committing fraud against the government in Jabalpur, officials said.

A case has been registered against ‘Raghukul Valley’ constructed in Bhaadpura area of Jabalpur city.

Developer Akul Pandey had developed the colony. He developed the colony on land reserved for agriculture purpose under Bhedaghat Development Plan 2018. The colony cannot be developed on such a land.

The Town and Country Planning department found that the developer did not take permission from agency to develop the land. Plots were sold without diversion. It was also found that the developer had done tax and stamp duty evasion. The developer caused a loss of Rs 98 lakh to state government.

In another case, EOW registered FIR against a builder along with a revenue inspector and patwari in Narsinghpur. Builder Subhash Tyagi of Krishna Construction took land from farmers in village Bandhi on NH-12 Bhopal–Jabalpur road.

He started using land for commercial purpose without changing land use in government records. The then patwari Vishwa Pratap Singh Rajput and revenue inspector Arun Tiwari allegedly helped the builder. The three accused caused revenue loss of Rs 9 lakh to government.