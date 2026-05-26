No Facelift For Government Schools, Buildings For One Year: Finance Departments | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be no maintenance of government buildings for one year because the finance department has stopped funds for the upkeep of buildings for one year, considering the state's fiscal health.

The government gives over Rs 1,000 crore to all its departments for maintenance of buildings every year.

The departments spend the funds on the maintenance of government offices, schools, colleges, and other organisations.

But the finance department will not give this amount for the financial year 2026-27, and as a result, there will be no whitewashing of government schools and other maintenance work for a year.

The school education department spends most of the amount for maintenance. Similarly, the other departments also whitewash their buildings and do other maintenance work in a year.

So, the finance department has stopped the maintenance work by not sanctioning budgets.

After the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the state is set to incur a loss of Rs 7,500 crore.

Besides, the state will suffer a loss of Rs 2,600 crore after the centre's recommendations for a cut of Rs 10 on excise duty.

Since the state falls short of financial aid from the centre, it has planned to trim its own expenses.

According to sources, the finance department is exploring ways to cut expenses on other work.

According to the additional chief secretary of the finance department, Manish Rastogi, the government is not giving Rs 1,000 crore for the upkeep of the buildings.

The unnecessary expenses will be reduced, Rastogi said.