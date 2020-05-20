No Eid hug, offer namaz at home Bhopal Masajid Committee appeals community to celebrate the day in homes

BHOPAL: This Eid will be different. No special Namaz- that is offered only once a year for Eid-ul-fitra. Moreover, instruction to avoid Eid greetings with hugs has also been given.

The Masajid Committee- apex body of mosques and clerics- has formally announced on Wednesday that Eid namaz will not be held for public. Only five selected people will offer Eid namaz at mosques or at Eidgah while people will offer it at their homes.

A meeting of office-bearers of Masajid Committee was held on Wednesday under chairmanship of Hafiz Khan. Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali, Naib Qazi Syed Babar Hussain, Naib Mufti Rais Ahmad Khan and Jaseem Dad Khan and Yasir Arafat attended the meeting through videoconference.

Special instructions were issued that Eid greetings with hugs should be avoided and social distancing norms be followed. The Masajid Committee has appealed that Eid celebrations should be restricted within homes along with family members.

It was decided that only four or five people who have been offering namaz in mosques will offer Eid namaz in the morning around 6 am, said secretary of Masajid Committee SM Salman. Other members of the community should remain indoors and offer it at home only, he added.

The Masajid Committee has once again appealed to all Muslims to follow all norms requested by government authorities in view of spread of COVID pandemic. “Remain at home. Celebrate the festival with your family members with minimum approach. No need to greet with hugs this Eid,” said spokesperson Yasir Arafat.