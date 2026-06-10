No Dignity For The Dead? Funeral Held Under Tarpaulin Amid Storm Due To Lack Of Crematorium In Shivpuri -- VIDEO | Caricature

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old woman’s last rites were held under a tarpaulin amid storm and rains, due to the lack of a local crematorium in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

The incident happened at Punavali Gram Panchayat in the Karera block in Shivpuri.

According to reports, the deceased 70-year-old Ramkali Kushwaha, a resident of Khiriya village, passed away due to illness.

Family members and villagers carried the funeral procession to an open area behind the panchayat building for the last rites.

Just as the funeral pyre was being lit, the weather suddenly changed, and rain accompanied by strong winds began to fall.

Despite the conditions, villagers managed to set up a tarpaulin and complete the cremation.

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Disturbing video surfaces

A video of the incident is also circulating on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, it is clearly visible that a proper crematorium is absent in the scene. and a funeral pyre is burning in a muddy, open field as heavy rain and strong winds battered the area.

Also, a group of village men huddled together are holding up large pieces of black tarpaulin to shield the pyre.

The bleak landscape, with sparse trees, a tractor, and a trolley nearby, was completely exposed to the elements, and the ground remained wet and rocky.

#WATCH | Villagers Forced To Conduct Funeral Under Tarpaulin Sheet During Strong Winds And Rain In Shivpuri #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tNu1CwcTvi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 10, 2026

Khiriya and Punavali are distinct villages but fall under the same Gram Panchayat. While a crematorium exists in Punavali, this facility has not yet been provided in Khiriya.

Villagers have long been demanding the construction of a crematorium in Khiriya as well.

Residents state that a separate facility is essential for Khiriya, which has a population of over 500, to ensure that the sensitive process of performing last rites can be carried out with dignity and safety.