17-Year-Old Female Student Hangs Self In Bhopal; Contraceptive Pills, Extra Mobile Phone Recovered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old female student was allegedly found hanging at her residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday evening, police reported on Wednesday.

Authorities recovered a mobile phone and a strip of contraceptive pills from the scene.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:30 pm in the Bajariya police station area.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The matter is currently under investigation.

According to police, the student had recently passed her Class 12 exams. She lived with her father, while her mother has been living separately since 2017. She also had a younger brother and a sister.

Discovery made when the room door wouldn’t open

At the time of the incident, her younger siblings were playing outside the house. When they returned, they called out to their sister but received no response.

After knocking on the door several times, they informed their uncle, who then contacted the student’s father. When he arrived, he looked through a gap in the door, and upon opening it, the student was found hanging.

Father unaware of items found at the scene

The father stated that he had never bought a mobile phone for his daughter and was unaware of how it had come into her possession.

He also said he did not know about the strip of contraceptive pills recovered from the room.

According to the Bajariya police station in-charge, a case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated. No suicide note was found at the scene.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, examination of the mobile phone, and statements from family members.

The police are investigating all aspects of the case.

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