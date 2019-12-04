No development on issues raised during Narmada Bachao Andolan protest: Activist Medha Patkar

BHOPAL: Despite assurance given by cabinet minister and senior officials during six day protest for SSP oustees in the state capital no change could be seen at ground level, said convener of Narmada Bachao Andolan, Medha Patkar.

The officials had agreed to take action on issues that required immediate attention, no developments have been made done so far, said the activist.

“Hundreds of dislocated families living in tin-shades are still devoid of electricity, potable water and other basic facilities that government had promised during protest,” said the NBA leader.

Land of several farmers that was not acquired by the government still remains under water and caused them loss of agriculture farm produce and employment- for no fault of their own. They haven’t received any compensation so far, she said.

The farmers were given assurance that survey would be conducted and they will be provided compensation under RBC within a month. Survey hasn’t been done by the insurance company either, as promised by the officials.

According to Supreme Court directives given on October 24, meeting of all four CMs (of MP, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan) should have been convened immediately to address all issues including compensation- that hasn’t taken place yet. CM Kamal Nath should have taken up the matter more strongly as most of the affected of the project are in MP and decided compensation has to be given by the Gujarat government. The struggle is still on, said Medha.