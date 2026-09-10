No Demolition For Now Near Kaliyasot, Upper Lake As High Court Extends Stay Till Sept 15 In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday continued the stay on demolition of houses located within 50 metres of Kaliyasot River and Upper Lake in Bhopal.

Justice Vishal Mishra’s single bench fixed Sept 15 for the next hearing.

The petitions challenge Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) orders declaring the houses illegal and directing their demolition.

During the hearing, petitioners argued that the constructions had been carried out after obtaining due approval from the competent authorities under the provisions of Master Plan-2005.

Despite this, the civic body had subsequently declared them illegal.

The court is hearing 105 petitions together against BMC notices and orders related to encroachments, illegal constructions and commercial activities.

The court had heard 42 petitions on Monday, followed by cases on Tuesday concerning orders and show-cause notices related to commercial activities in residential areas, including the Arera Colony area and the 50-metre zones around Kaliyasot and Bada Talab.

While disposing of petitions against show-cause notices, the court directed BMC to examine the petitioners’ replies in accordance with law and pass reasoned orders.

As arguments in the demolition-related cases could not be completed due to paucity of time, the court retained the existing stay on demolition and posted the matter for Sept 15.