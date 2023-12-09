No Corrupt Will Be Spared, It's Modi's Guarantee: VD Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State President VD Sharma said if Congress is guarantee of corruption then its the Modi's guarantee that no corrupt will be spared in the country. He was making an attack against Congress in the wake of recovery of more than Rs 210 crore from the house of jharkhand Congress leader and MP Dheeraj Sahu.

Addressing the press Conference, he questioned the stoic silence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC Mallikarjun kharge over the Dheeraj Sahu issue. He said if one Congress leader is so rich then one can imagine the wealth of other Congress leaders. In this manner, Gandhi family is the richest family.

He said that Rahul Gandhi used to raom with Sahu and latter had also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul.

He also took on Digvijay Singh by stating that every thing is being seen that from where he got a breather and on appropriate time, all accounts will be settled.

He said BJP MLA squad meeting is scheduled at 4 pm on Monday to elect the CM face.