 No Corrupt Will Be Spared, It's Modi's Guarantee: VD Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNo Corrupt Will Be Spared, It's Modi's Guarantee: VD Sharma

No Corrupt Will Be Spared, It's Modi's Guarantee: VD Sharma

Addressing the press Conference, he questioned the stoic silence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC Mallikarjun kharge over the Dheeraj Sahu issue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State President VD Sharma said if Congress is guarantee of corruption then its the Modi's guarantee that no corrupt will be spared in the country. He was making an attack against Congress in the wake of recovery of more than Rs 210 crore from the house of jharkhand Congress leader and MP Dheeraj Sahu.

Addressing the press Conference, he questioned the stoic silence of  Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC Mallikarjun kharge over the Dheeraj Sahu issue. He said if one Congress leader is so rich then one can imagine the wealth of other Congress leaders. In this manner, Gandhi family is the richest family.

Read Also
Bhopal: BU Highly Dependent On Guest Faculty
article-image

He said that Rahul Gandhi used to raom with Sahu and latter had also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul. 

He also took on Digvijay Singh by stating that every thing is being seen that from where he got a breather and on appropriate time, all accounts will be settled.

He said BJP MLA squad meeting is scheduled at 4 pm on Monday to elect the CM face.

Read Also
MP: ‘Meet To Sleep’ At Bhopal, Indore To Make Women Feel Safe At Public Places
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Pick-Pocket Caught On Camera Stealing Wallets From BJP Workers During Victory Rally...

Madhya Pradesh: Pick-Pocket Caught On Camera Stealing Wallets From BJP Workers During Victory Rally...

MP: Partially Burnt, Naked Body Of Woman Found In Gwalior; Cops Believe She Was Raped Before Murder...

MP: Partially Burnt, Naked Body Of Woman Found In Gwalior; Cops Believe She Was Raped Before Murder...

No Corrupt Will Be Spared, It's Modi's Guarantee: VD Sharma

No Corrupt Will Be Spared, It's Modi's Guarantee: VD Sharma

MP: Criminal Friends Help History-Sheeter Evade Police In Filmy Style In Gwalior

MP: Criminal Friends Help History-Sheeter Evade Police In Filmy Style In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh To Get Its Next CM Likely On Monday After BJP Observers Meet Party MLAs

Madhya Pradesh To Get Its Next CM Likely On Monday After BJP Observers Meet Party MLAs