No Congress Flags Or Political Speech! Digvijaya Singh's 950-Km Ujjain-Ayodhya Yatra To Begin On Dussehra

No Congress Flags! Digvijaya Singh's 950-Km Ujjain-Ayodhya Yatra To Begin October 20, 2026 | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): No Congress flags, no political speeches, and a 950-km journey on foot! Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is preparing for a religious march from Ujjain to Ayodhya, beginning October 20. Accompanied by his wife, Amrita Rai, Singh plans to walk nearly 15 kilometres daily, carrying water from five holy rivers to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The 70-day 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' will begin from Mahakaleshwar Temple on Vijayadashami (October 20) and pass through the Ram Raja Sarkar Temple in Orchha before reaching Ayodhya.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "...Our yatra will start on October 20th. Its detailed route chart will be provided to you in the next two to four days, because the route chart for this area is ready, but for UP... This is our Dharma Dhwaj..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

Despite Singh's political background, organisers have clarified that the journey will not feature Congress flags, banners or political speeches. However, the march will raise awareness about democracy, justice, social harmony and allegations of 'vote theft' and 'donation theft'.

According to organisers, preparations for the march are underway, with arrangements being made for around 3,000 participants.

Religious ceremonies will begin at 8 am on October 20 at Balaji Garden near Narsingh Ghat. Devotees will participate in Parthiv Shivling worship, followed by Kanya Bhoj and a community feast.

A special chariot carrying water from five holy rivers is also being prepared for the journey. Organisers have already collected water from the Shipra River at Kalyanpura Ghat.

The procession will first reach Kanipura before passing through Sinduriya, Tarana and Kanasiya towards Shajapur district.

A five-day journey through Ujjain district is planned, allowing devotees to join at different locations. Singh has reportedly begun practising long walks ahead of the 950-km journey. Meanwhile, members of the Dadda Shishya Mandal reviewed preparations at Balaji Garden on Tuesday.

Organisers said the march would focus on religious and social awareness rather than functioning as a political party event.