No Brake On Break-In: Lifters Eye New Goodies; Thieves Target Batteries Of Electric Vehicles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The thieves have now begun targeting the electric vehicles in the city to steal their batteries. In last two months, batteries from 23 electric vehicles were stolen, the data obtained from police department indicated.

The vehicles, which stand at a higher risk of battery extraction include e-rickshaws, electric scooters and bikes. According to police officials, removing batteries from the electric vehicles is easy and takes about eight minutes.

The latest of such incidents was reported from Kotwali area on October 6, when a man named Mohammad Javed (35), who drives an e-rickshaw, had parked his vehicle outside his house in Budhwara. On the morning of October 6, he realised that someone had stolen battery from his vehicle.

Most incidents from Ayodhya Nagar, Chhola, Shahjehanabad

Sources said a spike in the incidents of battery thefts from electric vehicles were mostly reported from Ayodhya Nagar, MP Nagar, Chhola, Shahjehanabad, Gautam Nagar and Ashoka Garden.

Park vehicle where ..

When contacted, additional commissioner of police (crime) Awadhesh Goswami said, Police are making efforts to crack all the 23 cases of battery thefts. Vehicle owners should park their vehicles in areas under surveillance by CCTV cameras, which makes it easy for cops to trace and apprehend the accused.