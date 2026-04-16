No Arrests Without Justified Reason, MP Police Headquarters Instructs All Units; Violations To Invite Action | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state police headquarters (PHQ) has issued strict directions to all units to ensure that no person is arrested without clear legal justification. The directives state that if grounds for arrest are not explicitly provided, the detention will be considered illegal and the individual must be released.

The CID wing of the PHQ issued these instructions to all police units across the state on Thursday, seeking immediate and strict compliance. The letter has been dispatched to all districts and specialized branches, including the police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Narcotics and Cyber Cell.

The directive mandates that when arresting any person, it is compulsory to provide the solid and legal grounds for the arrest in writing. Crucially, this information must be furnished in a language the arrestee understands.

If immediate written communication is not possible due to exigent circumstances, the grounds must be stated verbally first, followed by written documentation shortly thereafter. This process must be completed before the individual is produced before a magistrate.

The PHQ clarified that ignoring these guidelines would render the arrest and subsequent detention illegal. In such cases, the concerned individual retains the right to seek immediate release, and the entire arrest process may be challenged in court. Such lapses will not only jeopardize the criminal case but also lead to strict accountability for the officers involved.

These directives follow the Supreme Court s landmark ruling in Mihir Rajesh Shah v State of Maharashtra (2025). The apex court held that disclosing the grounds of arrest is a mandatory constitutional obligation under Article 22(1), establishing that this safeguard applies to all penal laws without exception.