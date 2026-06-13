No AI Knowledge, No Election Ticket: Pradhan Urges Corporators To Embrace Technology | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited Bhopal Municipal Corporation's newly inaugurated Atal Bhawan, urged corporators to adopt artificial intelligence and met members of women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Interacting with elected representatives, Pradhan asked two women corporators whether they used AI and remarked that in the upcoming elections, tickets would depend on corporators' AI knowledge.

"Learn AI and use technology to keep wards clean, otherwise people will not vote for you," he said.

The minister met around five women representing nearly 40 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He said he had spoken to IGNOU's Vice-Chancellor about introducing specialised courses to help them expand their businesses.

Pradhan further said women could scale enterprises from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore through technology and online platforms.

He suggested linking SHG products with quick-commerce platforms and exploring export opportunities in the European Union.

Should have been offered to God

During the visit, mayor Malti Rai welcomed the minister with a bouquet, prompting a light-hearted remark from Pradhan: "Why burden me with the sin of accepting a bouquet? It should have been offered to God."