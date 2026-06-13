Bhopal: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils Sports-Academics Link Via APAAR ID, Sets 2036 Olympics As Goal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Pic

Bhopal, Jun 13: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday interacted with players at a shooting academy here along with Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang, marking the recent completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office.

Pradhan said that for the first time under the Prime Minister's leadership, skills-based work has been undertaken in the country.

"The Prime Minister has worked to promote sports and physical education through the National Education Policy," he said.

Pradhan further said that a separate coursework is being developed to ensure that sports and studies can go hand in hand, according to a statement.

He said academics and achievements will be linked through Apaar ID of players, adding that arrangements are being made to link inter-sports activities to credit scores.

For the first time, the Prime Minister has introduced a sports quota for institutions like the IITs, Pradhan said.

He added that in the next 20 years, we have to move towards self-reliance, noting that the 2036 Olympics is our goal.

Earlier, Pradhan met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence.

"When we complete 100 years of Independence, our country will progress as a developed India, as a superpower," Pradhan said.

According to the official statement, Yadav presented Pradhan a replica of Baba Mahakal (Lord Mahakaleshwar).

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Pradhan on the state's education sector initiatives, the implementation of the new education policy, and skill development activities, it said.

Pradhan praised the innovations being undertaken by the state government in education and higher education.

Yadav said the state government, with the Centre's support, is prioritising quality education, digital learning, and employable skill development.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)