NL Yeotkar Takes Charge As NHAI Regional Officer | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NL Yeotkar Appointed as Regional Officer of NHAI Bhopal; Takes Charge from Shravan Kumar Singh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed NL Yeotkar as the new Regional Officer of its Bhopal Regional Office.

He assumed charge from outgoing Regional Officer Shravan Kumar Singh in the presence of senior officials and staff members.

During his tenure as Chief General Manager (Technical) in NHAI, Yeotkar has played a key role in the execution of several major national highway projects across the country.

He also has a strong association with Madhya Pradesh, having previously served as Project Director in multiple Project Implementation Units (PIUs), where he handled key highway projects in Narsinghpur, Sagar, and Chhindwara.

Meanwhile, outgoing RO Shravan Kumar Singh has been transferred to NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi. He will now take over responsibilities related to the Kerala Division at the headquarters.

The transition marks a key administrative change in the Bhopal regional setup of the National Highways Authority.