Nitin's Nabin Team To Have Impact On MP Politics | ANI

Bhopal (Madhy Pradesh): The announcement of the much-awaited BJP's national team will have an impact on MP politics.

The appointment of Saudan Singh as national co-organisational general secretary will strengthen state president Hemant Khandelwal. People view Khandelwal as close to Singh. Several leaders of the state associated with him will also become powerful.

The party appointed Ashish Agarwal as co-coordinator of the media cell. Now, the state party unit has to appoint a media in-charge after Agarwal's induction into the national team.

The post of media in charge holds a lot of importance in the BJP. Together with the old hands and the ones working as co-in-charge of the media cell, they have an eye on the post of state media head of the party.

Khandelwal may appoint someone as media in charge soon. Former president of the party's state unit VD Sharma got the position of coordinator of the cluster cell.

The assignment is new to him. The party has formed such a position for the first time. Sharma may have more assignments in the future.

Appointment of Patel as the national general secretary is also an important step because using him in the tribal areas remains the main object. The name of Patel came up for the post of state president.

In the same way, the name of the national president of SC Morcha, Lal Singh Arya, also stirred up discussions for the post of state president. By appointing Arya as national vice president, the party raised his stature.

Giving responsibility of the Kisan Morcha to Banshilal Gurjar indicates that the party will keep Gurjar in the front to deal with the farmer-related issues.