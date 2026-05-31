Nirva, Three Cubs Released Into Wild At Kuno National Park | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Female cheetah Nirva and her three cubs, two males and one female, all aged 13 months, were successfully released into the wild at Kuno National Park on Saturday.

They were released into the Ahera tourism zone of Palpur East range. Senior officers of Kuno are monitoring the movement of the released cheetahs.

With four additional cheetahs now roaming freely in the landscape, the area is expected to witness a further boost in eco-tourism. Visitors will have an opportunity to observe cheetah behaviour in the natural landscape.

Post-release monitoring of the cheetahs will continue through advanced radio telemetry and dedicated field teams to ensure their safety and successful integration into the landscape.

With the release of the four cheetahs, the number of cheetahs currently ranging free in the wild at Kuno National Park has increased to 20. All the cheetahs are healthy and have adapted to the natural wildlife.

Notably, Nirva gave birth to five cubs in her second litter on April 27, 2025. Of them, three cubs are thriving. Nirva is an African cheetah translocated to Kuno in 2023. In her first litter, she gave birth to five cubs.