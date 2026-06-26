Nine Police Personnel Promoted In Dindori | FP photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Nine police personnel serving in the Dindori district police were promoted and formally assigned their new responsibilities during a ceremony held at the District Police Headquarters on Friday.

The event was conducted under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Khare.

Among those promoted, Head Constable Rajesh Soni was elevated to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Eight constables Bhikam Singh Marko, Vivek Singh, Narendra Pratap Singh, Khem Singh Saiyam, Sem Singh Baiga, Jagannath Singh Batte, Pramod Kumar Pateriya and Vikas Kumar Surya were promoted to the rank of Head Constable.

Congratulating the promoted personnel, SP Khare said that a promotion is not merely an honour or the addition of stars on the uniform, but a symbol of greater responsibility and commitment towards public service.

He urged them to perform their new duties with honesty, discipline, dedication and professionalism while maintaining the highest standards of conduct.

Senior police officers and staff members attended the ceremony and extended their best wishes to the promoted personnel for their future responsibilities.