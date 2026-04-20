Nine MP IAS Officers Appointed As Private Secretaries To Union Ministers

MP IAS Officers From Becoming Top Choice Of Central Ministers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The IAS officers from MP are favourites of union ministers. The number of IAS officers from the state, working as private secretaries (PS) to union ministers, has gone up to nine.

This is the highest number in terms of officers from the state being private secretaries to central ministers.

Tejaswi Nayak has been appointed PS to Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Vijay Dutta has taken over as PS to Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Neeraj Singh is the PS to Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Jitin Prasada, and Pankaj Jain has taken over as PS to Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy.

Praveen Adhayach is the PS to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan. Bakki Karthikeyan has been made PS of Kishan Reddy.

Harsh Dikshit is the PS to Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, and Chandramohan Thakur is the deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Another IAS officer, Rahul Fating Haridas, has also gone on deputation to the Centre. He has been appointed PS to the Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Rajeev Ranjan Singh.

The process to become private secretaries to union ministers is difficult, as before appointing them, the government thoroughly checks the officers' backgrounds. The officers from the state are doing well.