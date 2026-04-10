10 IAS Officers Posted In MP CM's Secretariat, But There Is No IPS Officer

10 IAS Officers Posted In MP CM's Secretariat, But There Is Not IPS Officer |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the release of the transfer list of IAS officers on Thursday, the number of IAS officers in the CM's Secretariat went up to 10.

It has happened for the first time that there is no IPS officer in the CM's secretariat, though retired IPS officer Rajesh Hingankar is posted as OSD.

Among the IAS officers, together with additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi, three secretary-level officers have been posted in the CM's Secretariat.

Alok Singh, Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, and Ilayaraja T have been posted as secretaries.

Chandramauli Shukla, Chandra Shekhar Walimbe, Arun Parmar, and Arvind Dubey are posted as additional secretaries. Sudhir Kochar and Sandeep Kerketta have been posted as deputy secretaries.

Retired IAS officers Gopal Daad and Ajatshatru Shrivastava have also been posted in the CM Secretariat.

With the posting of two IAS officers, work will be distributed afresh.

Home, commercial tax, revenue departments may see changes

Another transfer list of IAS officers may be issued in the coming days. The officers posted in Mantralaya and as heads of departments may be changed.

Additional chief secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla is continuously on leave, so an officer may be shifted in place of him. Two years have passed since Amit Rathore was posted as principal secretary of the Commercial Tax Department, so he may be transferred. Principal secretary of the revenue department Vivek Porwal may be shifted to some other place. Together with these officers, Bhopal commissioner Sanveej Singh and Shahdol commissioner Surbhi Gupta may be transferred.