MP News: 27 IAS Officers Get Additional Charge As Others Go On Poll Duty | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of IAS officers from Madhya Pradesh have been sent to five election-bound states.

Thirty-nine officers from the state have been put on election duty as observers. Among them, there are a few officers who have been kept in reserve.

Although these officers were not called to election briefings, they were sent to poll-bound states for duty.

Others get the additional charge of 27 IAS officers, but the charge of 12 officers was not given to anyone.

This time, some changes have been made in the election duties. Until now, the officials were required to go on election duty during the filing of nominations.

But this time, the officers were called a week before the election. All officials must reach the respective poll-bound areas by March 25 and remain there from filing nominations until the counting of votes.

The charge of Principal Secretary (PHE) P. Narhari has been given to PS Manish Singh.

Similarly, the duty of secretary of the Fishermen's Welfare Department, Swatantra Singh, has been allotted to John Kingsley. The duty of secretary (Planning, Economic, and Statistics Department) Shriman Shukla has been allotted to additional chief secretary Sanjay Shukla.

The charge of managing director MPFC Vandana Vaidya has been assigned to Rakhi Sahay.

The charge of the director of local tribal welfare schemes Satendra Singh was handed over to Mohit Bundas.

The charge of commissioner (T & CP) of Shrikant Banoth was given to Sheelendra Singh.

Similarly, Girish Sharma has been given the charge of Prabal Sipaha, commissioner of higher education.

The charge of principal revenue commissioner Anubha Shrivastava has been given to Dileep Kumar.

Similarly, the charge of director of skill development Basant Kurre has been given to Awdhesh Sharma.

Similarly, Mayank Agarwal has been assigned the duty of the director of public health and family welfare, Dinesh Shrivastava.

The charge of managing director Abhijeet Agarwal has been given to Anurag Saxena. The duty of director of Panchayat Raj, Chhote Singh, has been allotted to Hridesh Shrivastava.

The charge of commissioner of the tribal welfare department, Tarun Rathi, has been given to Madan Vibhishan Nagargoje.

Director of State Education Center Harjindar Singh has been given to Shilpa Gupta.

The charge of director of the other backward classes welfare department, Saurabh Kumar Suman, was given to Anurag Chaudhary.

The charge of the director (cooperatives) Manoj Pushp was given to Sheela Dahima.

The charge of the director of agriculture, Prabhat Kumar, has been given to Puroshottam.

Hridesh Shrivastava has got the charge of director, Balmi Sarita Bala, and Prajapati.

The charge of the commissioner of the housing board, Gautam Singh, has been given to Sheelendra Singh.

The charge of director (budget) Rajeev Ranjan Meena goes to Bhaskar Lakshakar.

The charge of CEO of State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Harshika Singh, has been given to Avi Prasad.

The duty of the CEO of Rural Road Development Authority (RRDA) Deepak Arya has been given to Avi Prasad.

The charge of additional secretary (home) Ashish Bharvava has been handed over to Subhash Dwivedi.

The charge of director (Women and Child Development Department) Nidhi Nivedita has been assigned to Uma Maheshwari.

The charge of additional secretary (GAD), Ajay Katesaria, has been given to Mayank Agarwal.

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The charge of managing director of mining development corporation Frank Noble has been given to BS Choudhary Kolsani, and that of managing director (Tourism Development Corporation) has been allotted to Abhay Bedekar.